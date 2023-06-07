Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.26. 1,357,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,632,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.