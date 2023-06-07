N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 131,284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,097,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,086,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,167,000 after buying an additional 174,516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,091,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,788,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.