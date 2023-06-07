N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 211 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. 736,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,674. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

