N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Nicolet Bankshares comprises 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,746,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NIC traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,269. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also

