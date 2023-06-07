N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. 2,034,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,347. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

