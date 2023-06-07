N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,930. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

