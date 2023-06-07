N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.02. 6,091,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

