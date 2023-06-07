N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 447.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 322,223 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 737.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. 1,188,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

