N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

