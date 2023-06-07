N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 114,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after acquiring an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. 2,765,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

