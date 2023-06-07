N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,830. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

