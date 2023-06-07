N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,534 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.49. 1,981,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

