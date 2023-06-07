Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTRGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.55), with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.75 ($1.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £113.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.50.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

