Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.32. 4,767,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

