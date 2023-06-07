MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.43-$0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 40.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

