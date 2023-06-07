Monero Price Hits $146.38 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $72.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $146.38 or 0.00543078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,953.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00334529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00064634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00424434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,288,760 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

