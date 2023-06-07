Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
MAVT stock traded down GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.12 ($1.84). 36,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.25 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -490.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.53.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
