Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

MAVT stock traded down GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.12 ($1.84). 36,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.25 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -490.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.53.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

