Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.