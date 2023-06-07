Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,850 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,163. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

