Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $686.53

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $686.53 and last traded at $668.80, with a volume of 5040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $667.27.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

