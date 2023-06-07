Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 110,569 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Mission Produce Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,225,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

