Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,977,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,799 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,326,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. 6,341,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

