Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 34,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 227,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

