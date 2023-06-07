M&C Saatchi plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 2.4 %

SAA opened at GBX 174 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.95. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £212.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

