Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Increased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908,773 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 8.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mattel worth $788,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MAT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 453,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,381. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

