MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,924,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,369,708 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

See Also

