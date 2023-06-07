Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $5.97 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00022161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $451,573.04 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

