Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 777.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

