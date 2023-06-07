Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
