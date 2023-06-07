Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cannonball Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.45 on Monday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,423. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite



Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.



