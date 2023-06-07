Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 703 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

