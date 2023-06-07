Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 294 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

