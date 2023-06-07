Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.73. 1,215,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day moving average of $305.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

