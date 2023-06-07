Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 315,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

