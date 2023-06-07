Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

