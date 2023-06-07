Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

