Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.87

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Lithium & Boron Technology Trading Up 6,468,150.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

