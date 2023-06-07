Litecoin Cash Trading Down 11.6% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $29.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,665,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,627,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279818 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
