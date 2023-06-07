Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.20 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $107.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,627,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,557,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268233 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
