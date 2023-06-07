Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.53 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $116.53 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,776,352 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

