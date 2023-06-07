Liquity USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $281.01 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003796 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $281.01 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,131,907 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

