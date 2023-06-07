Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,364. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

