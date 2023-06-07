Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Life Storage worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.97. 60,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

