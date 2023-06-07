LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stake Reduced by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 462,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,453. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

