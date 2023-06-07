Lee Ann Gliha Sells 317 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NXST stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,909,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

