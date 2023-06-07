L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,527,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.60. 64,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,810. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

