Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 9,185 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FLEX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
