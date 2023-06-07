Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 228,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 354,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,650,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

