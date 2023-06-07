KOK (KOK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $540,786.61

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $540,786.61 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,957.68 or 1.00109884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01478162 USD and is down -11.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $476,436.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

