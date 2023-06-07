Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.